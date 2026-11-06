🚧 Injury crash closes Route 20 & Madison St in Sangerfield

🚧 Injury crash closes part of Route 20 in Sangerfield

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, Road Patrol Deputies are on the scene of a personal injury motor vehicle accident on State Route 20 in the Town of Sangerfield.

As of 1:12 p.m., the intersection of State Route 20 and Madison Street is closed.

Drivers should avoid this area and use other routes until the road is reopened. The Sheriff’s Office says more details will be shared later.