🚨 Serious car–motorcycle crash on Route 20 in Sangerfield

🚨 Serious crash on State Route 20 in Sangerfield – road now open

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, deputies and investigators responded to a serious personal injury crash involving a car and a motorcycle on State Route 20 in the Town of Sangerfield.

The crash happened at 1:10 PM on November 4, 2026. State Route 20 was closed for a period of time while the Sheriff’s Investigators and Forensic Unit reconstructed the accident and carried out their investigation. The highway has since been reopened.

The driver of the car was checked at the scene and declined further medical treatment. The motorcyclist was airlifted to SUNY Upstate with serious injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office says a future release will be provided when more details are available.