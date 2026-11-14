Looking for a furry friend in Sanger, CA? These adoptable dogs are hoping for loving homes where they can feel safe and cherished.

Breed: Terrier (small) / Chihuahua mix

Terrier (small) / Chihuahua mix Age: Baby (about 10 weeks)

Baby (about 10 weeks) Gender: Female

Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption fee: $0

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Sanger, CA)

Health: First round of shots; dewormed

About Pepper:

Pepper is a loving little girl who loves to be held and cuddled. She’s a happy, healthy puppy who enjoys playing with her siblings. She comes from a rescued mom who was taken in so her litter could have a safe start in life.

👉 Meet Pepper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (small) / Chihuahua mix

Terrier (small) / Chihuahua mix Age: Baby (about 10 weeks)

Baby (about 10 weeks) Gender: Male

Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption fee: $0

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Sanger, CA)

Health: First round of shots; dewormed

About Teddy:

Teddy is playful and sweet with a big personality. He loves to romp with his littermates and then soak up attention from people. Like his siblings, he was born to a rescued mom and is now ready for a forever home.

👉 Meet Teddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Terrier (small) mix

Chihuahua / Terrier (small) mix Age: Baby (about 10 weeks)

Baby (about 10 weeks) Gender: Male

Color: White with black

White with black Adoption fee: $0

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Sanger, CA)

Health: First round of shots; dewormed

About Bailey:

Bailey is a sweetheart who loves to be held and enjoys playing with his siblings. He’s another pup from the same rescued litter, raised with care and now looking for a loving family to call his own.

👉 Meet Bailey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog mix

Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Weight: About 40 lbs

About 40 lbs Color: Brown/chocolate with tan

Brown/chocolate with tan Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Fresno Bully Rescue

Location: Sanger, CA

About Grizelda:

Grizelda is a compact bulldog mix with short little legs and a big personality. She came from Madera Animal Shelter and has quickly become a staff favorite at Fresno Bully Rescue. She’s described as fun, spunky, affectionate, and she loves people and children, happily snuggling as close as she can and curling up on the couch for attention.

For the most accurate details on her health, spay status, and compatibility with other pets, please contact the rescue directly.

👉 Meet Grizelda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Sanger, CA, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Share this with friends and family so these pups can find their forever families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.