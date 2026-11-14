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🐶 Playful Puppies & a Sweet Bulldog Ready for Adoption in Sanger
Looking for a furry friend in Sanger, CA? These adoptable dogs are hoping for loving homes where they can feel safe and cherished.
Pepper
- Breed: Terrier (small) / Chihuahua mix
- Age: Baby (about 10 weeks)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Adoption fee: $0
- Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Sanger, CA)
- Health: First round of shots; dewormed
About Pepper:
Pepper is a loving little girl who loves to be held and cuddled. She’s a happy, healthy puppy who enjoys playing with her siblings. She comes from a rescued mom who was taken in so her litter could have a safe start in life.
👉 Meet Pepper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Teddy
- Breed: Terrier (small) / Chihuahua mix
- Age: Baby (about 10 weeks)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Adoption fee: $0
- Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Sanger, CA)
- Health: First round of shots; dewormed
About Teddy:
Teddy is playful and sweet with a big personality. He loves to romp with his littermates and then soak up attention from people. Like his siblings, he was born to a rescued mom and is now ready for a forever home.
👉 Meet Teddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bailey
- Breed: Chihuahua / Terrier (small) mix
- Age: Baby (about 10 weeks)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with black
- Adoption fee: $0
- Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Sanger, CA)
- Health: First round of shots; dewormed
About Bailey:
Bailey is a sweetheart who loves to be held and enjoys playing with his siblings. He’s another pup from the same rescued litter, raised with care and now looking for a loving family to call his own.
👉 Meet Bailey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Grizelda
- Breed: American Bulldog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Weight: About 40 lbs
- Color: Brown/chocolate with tan
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Fresno Bully Rescue
- Location: Sanger, CA
About Grizelda:
Grizelda is a compact bulldog mix with short little legs and a big personality. She came from Madera Animal Shelter and has quickly become a staff favorite at Fresno Bully Rescue. She’s described as fun, spunky, affectionate, and she loves people and children, happily snuggling as close as she can and curling up on the couch for attention.
For the most accurate details on her health, spay status, and compatibility with other pets, please contact the rescue directly.
👉 Meet Grizelda and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Sanger, CA, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Share this with friends and family so these pups can find their forever families.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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