Sanford has some solid driving work right now, especially if you like being home most nights and know your way around a truck. Here are a few good options to check out this week.

Employer: Performance Food Group (Core-Mark)

Performance Food Group (Core-Mark) Location: Sanford, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $70,000 in the first year

Food service delivery with Monday–Friday, early morning dispatch and mostly team routes (some solo). You’ll run a tractor trailer, unload food products at customer sites, and be home regularly, with Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, PTO, and education assistance.

Employer: Not listed (Bimbo route)

Not listed (Bimbo route) Location: Sanford, NC (covers Aberdeen, Southern Pines, Vass)

(covers Aberdeen, Southern Pines, Vass) Type: Full-time

Pay: About $600–$700 per week

Drive a company box truck and stock snacks in local stores across several nearby towns. It’s 5 days a week, on the road, with simple route work and no customer passenger hauling, but note there’s no PTO, paid vacation, or benefits.

Employer: Airgas

Location: Sanford, NC – Retail shop

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7 a.m. start, home daily; possible on-call weekends

Mix of counter sales and backup CDL driving, handling gas cylinders, welding supplies, and safety products. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, vacation, sick time, and parental leave, plus tuition help after your first 30 days.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each listing has more detail on hours, routes, and requirements so you can see if it fits your life.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.