Looking for a loyal friend in Sanford, NC? These adoptable dogs are already in local rescues, vetted, and hoping for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Chihuahua

Age: Young (about 1.5 years)

Gender: Female

Color: White

Shelter: It Takes A Village Rescue (North Carolina)

Why you’ll love Effie:

Total “velcro dog” – she wants to be wherever you are

– she wants to be wherever you are A true snuggle bug who loves laps and cuddles

who loves laps and cuddles Follows her person from room to room, always close by

Health & care:

Spayed

Heartworm negative

Vaccinated, microchipped, and on preventatives (per rescue’s standard care)

Effie is perfect for someone who wants a constant little shadow and lots of affection.

👉 Meet Effie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: White

Shelter: It Takes A Village Rescue (North Carolina)

Why you’ll love Olive:

Gentle, timid girl who’s still learning the world is safe

who’s still learning the world is safe Loves to cuddle, but prefers to approach on her own terms

The kind of dog who will quietly sneak over and curl up beside you on the couch

Best home match:

A calm, patient home that will let her build confidence

that will let her build confidence Someone who enjoys quiet companionship and soft snuggles

(Rescue notes that their pets are vaccinated, microchipped, on preventatives, and spayed/neutered if old enough.)

👉 Meet Olive and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White

Shelter: It Takes A Village Rescue (North Carolina)

Why you’ll love Prince Eric:

Handsome little guy with a big heart

with a big heart Good with kids, dogs, and cats

Ready to leave a difficult past behind and start fresh with a new family

Health & care (per rescue):

Vaccinated

Microchipped

Heartworm tested and on preventatives

Spayed/neutered if old enough (check with rescue for his specific status)

To meet Prince Eric, an application is required first through the rescue.

👉 Meet Prince Eric and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Weimaraner / Terrier (medium mix)

Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Weight: About 20 lbs

Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Lending Paws A Hand

Why you’ll love Yotie:

Described as very sweet – “sweetness” is her defining trait

– “sweetness” is her defining trait A little dog with a lot of love to give

Rescued after being found starving, wet, and cold in a creek bed – now healthy and ready for a forever home

Yotie is a wonderful choice if you want a smaller dog with a big, grateful heart and you’re ready to give her the safe, loving life she deserves.

👉 Meet Yotie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Sanford, NC, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their links so they can find their families faster. Reach out to It Takes A Village Rescue (North Carolina) or Lending Paws A Hand through their Adoptapet listings for the most current info and to start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.