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🐱 Sweet Sanford Kittens Ready for Adoption Into Loving Homes
Three young kitties in Sanford, NC are looking for their forever families. All are babies, full of potential, and waiting for someone to help them grow up safe and loved.
Pecan
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Lending Paws A Hand (Sanford, NC)
Pecan is a tiny tuxedo girl, and the rescue is still getting to know her. If you’re looking for a young kitten to grow up by your side, she could be a great match. Please contact the rescue for the latest info on her health, vaccines, and if she’s spayed yet.
👉 Meet Pecan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Walnut
- Breed: Tabby
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Lending Paws A Hand (Sanford, NC)
Walnut is a soft gray tabby baby. The rescue is still learning her personality, but if you love classic tabby looks and want to raise a kitten from a young age, she may be the one. Reach out to the shelter to ask about her current care and needs.
👉 Meet Walnut and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ava
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown or Chocolate (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Lending Paws A Hand (Sanford, NC)
Ava is a fluffy, medium-haired baby with a rich brown coat. Her rescuers are still getting to know her, so the best way to learn more is to contact them directly and ask about her temperament, health, and whether she might fit your home.
👉 Meet Ava and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Sanford, NC and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please consider one of these little ones from Lending Paws A Hand. Visit their Adopt-a-Pet links above to ask questions and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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