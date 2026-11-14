📅 New holiday wreaths brighten Downtown Sanford

The City of Sanford’s Public Works crews are putting up this year’s holiday decorations in Downtown Sanford and Historic Jonesboro. They’re starting with 139 brand-new illuminated wreaths on the same poles that used to hold the “Nordic Sun” snowflake lights.

The snowflakes, first installed in 2016, are now costly to repair and some parts are no longer made. Snowflakes that still work will be sold to the public on GovDeals, an online auction site for surplus government items.

The new wreaths use warm white LED lights to match the city’s other holiday decor and will stay up through mid-January 2027.

If you want more information about the wreaths, contact Ebony McLean, Transportation Administrator with Public Works, at 919-775-8247. You can also look for the City of Sanford on GovDeals to find any snowflakes listed for sale.