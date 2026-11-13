Sanford’s finance scene is busy right now—good mix of hands-on accounting roles and higher-paying management spots. If you’re numbers-minded and local (or willing to move), these are worth a look.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: Sanford, NC (travel between stores)

(travel between stores) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll visit Circle K stores to count inventory and cash, check prices, verify lottery and fuel levels, and make sure stores follow financial procedures. Good fit if you have 1+ year of inventory or convenience store experience, a valid driver’s license, and like working independently with some overnight travel.

Employer: JT Auto Group

Location: Sanford, NC 27332 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $150,000 per year (commission-based)

Lead the finance and insurance (F&I) side of an auto dealership—present finance and protection products, secure lender approvals, and keep deals compliant. They want 2+ years of automotive F&I experience, strong lender relationships, and someone who can close deals in a fast-paced, high-volume setting. Includes health, dental, vision, life & disability insurance, PTO, and a focus on long-term career growth.

Employer: J. Singh, CPA, P.A.

Location: Sanford, NC 27330 (office, in person)

(office, in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000 – $50,000 per year

Work in a CPA firm handling payroll (up to ~75 employees), payroll tax filings, W-2s/1099s, bank recs, journal entries, monthly financials, sales & use tax, property tax, and fixed assets. Requires a Bachelor’s in accounting, 3+ years of experience, strong Excel/Word skills, and the ability to manage deadlines. Offers 401(k) matching, PTO, and bonus opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting answers questions and shows room to grow into the role.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.