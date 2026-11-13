Sanford’s hospital scene is busy and growing, and travel nurses are in high demand. If you’ve got solid RN skills and want good pay plus flexibility, these local contracts are worth a look.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Vibra Travels Location: Sanford, NC (travel role, local & non-local options)

(travel role, local & non-local options) Employment type: Travel / Contract

Salary: Competitive hourly rate plus tax‑free stipend (if eligible)

ICU travel role for RNs with 1+ year ICU experience who want to see new places while working in hospital settings. You get one recruiter from start to finish, no mid‑contract pay cuts, referral bonuses up to $1,000, and license reimbursement when you need a new state license.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Sanford, NC

Employment type: Travel (listed as internship, but structured as a travel RN contract)

(listed as internship, but structured as a travel RN contract) Estimated pay: $2,052 per week (based on 36 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shifts)

(based on 36 hrs/week, 8‑hr day shifts) Duration: 13 weeks, 36 hours/week, 8‑hour day shifts

OR travel RN role with strong weekly pay and a big benefits package starting day one (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, per diem, license reimbursement, and more). Good fit if you like day shifts, want paid, private housing, and enjoy mixing travel with steady OR work.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions with Lifepoint Health

with Location: Central Carolina Hospital, 1135 Carthage St, Sanford, NC 27330

Employment type: Travel / Contract (8, 10, or 13 weeks)

(8, 10, or 13 weeks) Pay range: $60.00 – $62.40 per hour

Shift: Nights

Night‑shift ICU travel contract at a community hospital, with options for 8, 10, or 13‑week assignments. Comes with weekly direct deposit, guaranteed hours, 401(k) with company match, free private furnished housing or tax‑free subsidy, plus referral bonuses up to $750.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more Sanford and North Carolina options once you’re in their system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.