🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in Sanford, NC

Sanford’s food scene is busy, and a few well-known spots are adding to their teams. If you like fast-paced work and helping people, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: Sanford, NC (3006 Hawkins Ave)

(3006 Hawkins Ave) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-time role at a busy Circle K where you’ll help keep food service running smoothly and support store operations. Shifts are flexible (days, evenings, overnights, weekends), so it can fit different schedules.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: Sanford, NC (2206 Jefferson Davis Hwy)

(2206 Jefferson Davis Hwy) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on job making and serving food, keeping the restaurant clean, and taking care of guests in a fast, friendly setting. Part-timers can access benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and meal discounts (some benefits have wait periods and may depend on hours).

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Location: Sanford, NC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Kitchen role where you’ll prep, cook, and plate classic comfort food with a team. Offers weekly pay with same-day pay access, health insurance eligibility for part-time, 401(k) with company match, stock purchase plan, and 35% discount on food and retail.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.