🚚 Sanford, NC Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Sanford’s logistics scene is busy right now, with pharma, food distribution, and manufacturing all hiring. If you like fast-paced, hands-on work that keeps products moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: Rangam (supporting a major pharmaceutical company)

Rangam (supporting a major pharmaceutical company) Location: Sanford, NC (relocation may be available)

(relocation may be available) Type: Full-time, Direct Hire

Pay: $25.88–$43.14/hour + overtime/weekend/holiday premiums, 401(k) with match + retirement contribution, health, dental, vision, paid leave

Lead-level logistics role in a pharma plant, handling inventory, controlled drug movements, audits, and training junior staff. Good fit if you have 6+ years in warehouse/inventory, know import/export rules, can run forklifts, and want a stable role with strong benefits.

Employer: Core-Mark International

Location: Sanford, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.70/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday

Warehouse role focused on scanning, stocking, and processing returns for a major food distributor. Comes with health & wellness benefits, employee stock purchase plan, PTO, and scholarship opportunities for kids of associates—nice if you want steady weekday hours and room to grow.

Employer: STI Polymer

Location: Sanford, NC (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $17.50/hour , ~ 40 hours/week

, ~ Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, FSA/HSA, life insurance, PTO

Hands-on shipping/receiving job in manufacturing—load/unload trucks, run forklifts, manage paperwork, and keep inventory accurate. Great for someone safety-minded who likes physical work and wants to build logistics skills; forklift or warehouse experience is a plus but not required.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles posted too. Don’t wait long; good warehouse and logistics spots in Sanford tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.