🏥 Sanford NC Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Flexible & Bonus Roles

Sanford’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hospital roles to in‑home care. Here are several solid openings if you want to stay local and keep growing your career.

Employer: Lifepoint Health® / Central Carolina Hospital

Lifepoint Health® / Location: Sanford, NC

Type: Full-time, 12-hour day shifts, weekend/holiday rotation

Pay/Perks: $10,000 sign-on/commitment bonus, comprehensive benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition and loan assistance, wellness programs

Hospital-based role doing both X-ray and CT in a fast-paced acute care setting. Great fit if you’re ARRT(R) + ARRT(CT) with X-ray and CT experience and want strong benefits and career growth in a community hospital.

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Location: Sanford, NC

Type: Part-time / PRN, flexible schedule

Pay/Perks: Competitive pay, weekly pay, benefits package, caregiver referral bonuses, travel pay between visits

Provide non-medical support in clients’ homes: medication reminders, mobility help, personal care, meals, light housekeeping, and companionship. Good option if you have caregiving experience and want flexible hours with quick start.

Employer: Central Carolina Hospital (Duke Lifepoint)

Location: Sanford, NC

Type: Full-time, hospital-employed

Pay/Perks: Competitive base + wRVU bonus, sign-on bonus, relocation assistance, PTO, retirement plan, comprehensive benefits, student loan repayment, CME allowance, malpractice coverage

Join an established OB/GYN group with four CNMs and full-time physicians. Mix of OB and GYN, ~350 deliveries/year, clinic volume around 20–24/day, with flexible schedule and shared call (midwives take first call on weekends).

Employer: Eventus WholeHealth

Location: Sanford, NC (skilled nursing & senior living communities)

Type: Advanced Practice Clinician role (NP or PA)

Advanced Practice Clinician role (NP or PA) Schedule/Perks: No call, no weekends, PTO + 8 holidays, medical/dental/vision, HSA/FSA, employer 401(k) contributions, CME, licensure reimbursement, fuel card

Provide primary care for residents in long-term care settings with a value-based, team approach. Ideal if you have NP/PA licensure, enjoy geriatrics or internal/family medicine, and want a stable schedule with strong benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Sanford employers are growing, and doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.