🐶 Playful Pups & Sweet Small Dogs Ready for Adoption in Sanford

Sanford has some very sweet dogs hoping to find their forever families. Here are a few who are ready to meet you and start a new life.

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever / Retriever mix Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black

Shelter: It Takes A Village Rescue (North Carolina)

Location: Sanford, NC

Sanford, NC Health: All dogs are vaccinated, microchipped, heartworm tested, on preventatives, and spayed/neutered if old enough

Kennedy is a young Lab mix pup with a shiny black coat and a bright future ahead of her. She’s getting a great start with full vetting through It Takes A Village Rescue, so her new family can focus on love, training, and playtime.

To meet Kennedy, an application is required first through the rescue’s website.

👉 Meet Kennedy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (medium)

Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Black

Shelter: It Takes A Village Rescue (North Carolina)

Location: Sanford, NC

Sanford, NC Health: All dogs are vaccinated, microchipped, heartworm tested, on preventatives, and spayed/neutered if old enough

Andy is a black terrier mix puppy with lots of potential to grow into a fun companion. Like all pets from It Takes A Village Rescue, he comes well-vetted and ready to settle into a loving home.

To meet Andy, you’ll need to submit an application first through the rescue.

👉 Meet Andy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier

Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Carolina Animal Rescue & Adoption

Phone: (919) 774-9433

Location: Sanford, NC

Buddy is a young, tricolor Yorkie mix with classic small-dog charm. If you’re looking for a smaller companion to share your home and heart, Buddy could be the perfect match. For details on his vetting, temperament, and next steps, please contact the shelter directly.

👉 Meet Buddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Sanford, NC, consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Visit their links, fill out an application, or call the shelter to learn more and schedule a meet-and-greet.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.