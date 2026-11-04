🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Sanford, NC

Sanford’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores hiring for both leadership and front-line roles. Good mix of full-time management tracks and flexible part-time work.

Employer: Family Dollar

Family Dollar Location: 902 N Horner Blvd, Sanford, NC 27330

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role helps run daily store operations, from opening/closing and cash handling to stocking, displays, and leading the team. Includes benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Sanford, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (eligible for sales commission)

Professional sales role focused on commercial customers and growing the store’s business. Great fit if you know auto parts, like problem-solving, and want a role that mixes customer service with team leadership.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Sanford, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $17.50 – $22.50 per hour

Key holder role where you open/close the store, handle cash, support inventory, and coach team members. Good step up if you have retail experience and want leadership duties plus access to Walgreens benefits.

Employer: Food Lion

Food Lion Location: 2581 Hawkins Avenue, Sanford, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Leads the Perishable Department (produce, meat, etc.), including hiring, scheduling, and coaching associates. Strong option if you want a long-term grocery management path and don’t mind a hands-on, fast-paced environment.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Harbor Freight Tools Location: Sanford, NC

Type: Part-time

Pay: Around $15.50 per hour (anticipated)

Helps customers on the sales floor, runs the register, and keeps the store clean and organized. Comes with associate discounts, PTO, 401(k) with match, and medical/dental/vision options even for part-timers.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.