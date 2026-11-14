Sanford’s customer-facing job scene is busy right now, with banks and convenience stores both hiring. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and chances to grow.

Employer: Nouria

Nouria Location: 845 Main Street, Sanford, ME

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting at $15.75/hour

Work in a busy convenience store setting helping customers at the counter, keeping the store clean, and handling shift reports. Open to folks with a friendly attitude who can work 1st and 2nd shift on weekdays and weekends; benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and holidays are available for eligible team members.

Employer: Partners Bank

Location: Springvale, ME (short hop from Sanford)

(short hop from Sanford) Type: Part-time, on-site

Pay: $18.51–$26.73/hour

Join a local community bank’s call center, helping customers by phone, email, chat, and text with their accounts and digital banking. Great fit if you have 2+ years of customer service or banking experience, like solving problems, and want part-time hours with room to grow.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Sanford, ME (Main Street branch)

Type: Full-time, 40 hours

Pay/Benefits: Competitive base pay plus health coverage, retirement plan, tuition reimbursement, mental health support, and more (details shared in hiring process)

Front-line role in the branch, greeting customers, helping with everyday banking, opening new accounts, and teaching people how to use the Chase app, website, and ATMs. Good for someone with client service experience, strong people skills, and a high school diploma or GED who wants a stable, full-time bank job.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.