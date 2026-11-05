🏥 Sanford, Maine Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles

Sanford’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially for CT techs and advanced practice providers. If you’re open to nights or travel contracts, there’s a lot of solid money on the table.

Employer: The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C.

The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C. Location: Sanford, ME (long-term care facilities)

(long-term care facilities) Salary: $150,000 – $200,000 per year

Type: Full-time (5 days per week)

Provide on-site primary care to residents in skilled nursing and long-term care settings. Great fit if you love building relationships with seniors and want strong pay plus benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, sign-on bonus, and malpractice coverage.

Employer: Trustaff

Location: Sanford, ME

Pay: $2,653 per week (36 hrs/wk, 12-hr nights)

(36 hrs/wk, 12-hr nights) Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks

Night-shift CT Tech role focused on diagnostic imaging and direct patient care. Good option if you want traveler-style flexibility with industry-leading pay and full medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and bonuses.

(Duplicate Trustaff posting removed; details are the same.)

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Sanford, ME (partner hospital)

(partner hospital) Pay: $2,128 – $2,336 per week

Type: Travel, 13-week contract, 36 hrs/wk, 12-hr nights

Hospital-based CT Tech contract with ASAP start and possible extension. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEU access, and strong referral bonuses.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Location: Sanford, ME

Pay: $69 per hour (36 hrs/wk, 12-hr nights)

(36 hrs/wk, 12-hr nights) Type: Local contract, 13 weeks

Computed Tomography role for techs with 2+ years of experience who want to stay local. Perks include a $600 travel bonus, day-one health insurance, PTO that starts accruing immediately, guaranteed hours, and extra pay for overtime.

Employer: ARMStaffing

Location: Sanford, ME

Pay: $2,657 per week (36 hrs/wk)

(36 hrs/wk) Type: Travel, 13 weeks, nights

Multi-modality X-Ray/CT role at a 20-bed site using GE Revolution Maxima and Epic EMR. Rotating Fri–Sun nights with backup call one weekend a month; ideal if you like smaller facilities and want ARRT (R)(CT) work with solid benefits and 401(k).

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Location: Sanford, ME

Pay: $2,825 per week (36 hrs/wk, 12-hr nights)

(36 hrs/wk, 12-hr nights) Type: Travel, 13 weeks

High-paying CT Tech contract with a traveler-run agency. Good pick if you’re chasing top-end weekly pay and want a team that focuses on competitive packages and nationwide contracts.

Employer: American Traveler

Location: Sanford, ME

Pay: $2,808 per week (36 hrs/wk)

(36 hrs/wk) Type: Travel, 13 weeks, nights

CT/X-ray combo role in an outpatient 20-bed unit with GE Revolution Maxima and Epic EMR. Friday–Sunday nights, backup call one weekend a month, free parking, and flexible scrub colors.

Employer: Wellspring Nurse Source

Location: Sanford, ME

Pay: $2,740 per week (40 guaranteed hours; 36 weekend hours typical)

(40 guaranteed hours; 36 weekend hours typical) Type: Travel, 13 weeks, nights

Night-shift CT/X-ray role at a 20-bed site with ARRT (R)(CT) required, GE Revolution Maxima, and Epic EMR. No floating, free parking, and any scrub color allowed.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.