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🏥 Sanford, Maine Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles
Sanford’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially for CT techs and advanced practice providers. If you’re open to nights or travel contracts, there’s a lot of solid money on the table.
Primary Care Nurse Practitioner / Physician Assistant
- Employer: The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C.
- Location: Sanford, ME (long-term care facilities)
- Salary: $150,000 – $200,000 per year
- Type: Full-time (5 days per week)
Provide on-site primary care to residents in skilled nursing and long-term care settings. Great fit if you love building relationships with seniors and want strong pay plus benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, sign-on bonus, and malpractice coverage.
Travel CT Technologist – Up to $2,653/week
- Employer: Trustaff
- Location: Sanford, ME
- Pay: $2,653 per week (36 hrs/wk, 12-hr nights)
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks
Night-shift CT Tech role focused on diagnostic imaging and direct patient care. Good option if you want traveler-style flexibility with industry-leading pay and full medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and bonuses.
(Duplicate Trustaff posting removed; details are the same.)
Travel CT Technologist – Up to $2,336/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Sanford, ME (partner hospital)
- Pay: $2,128 – $2,336 per week
- Type: Travel, 13-week contract, 36 hrs/wk, 12-hr nights
Hospital-based CT Tech contract with ASAP start and possible extension. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEU access, and strong referral bonuses.
Local Contract CT Technologist – $69/hour
- Employer: Stability Healthcare
- Location: Sanford, ME
- Pay: $69 per hour (36 hrs/wk, 12-hr nights)
- Type: Local contract, 13 weeks
Computed Tomography role for techs with 2+ years of experience who want to stay local. Perks include a $600 travel bonus, day-one health insurance, PTO that starts accruing immediately, guaranteed hours, and extra pay for overtime.
Travel X-Ray/CT Technologist – $2,657/week
- Employer: ARMStaffing
- Location: Sanford, ME
- Pay: $2,657 per week (36 hrs/wk)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, nights
Multi-modality X-Ray/CT role at a 20-bed site using GE Revolution Maxima and Epic EMR. Rotating Fri–Sun nights with backup call one weekend a month; ideal if you like smaller facilities and want ARRT (R)(CT) work with solid benefits and 401(k).
Travel CT Technologist – $2,825/week
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Sanford, ME
- Pay: $2,825 per week (36 hrs/wk, 12-hr nights)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks
High-paying CT Tech contract with a traveler-run agency. Good pick if you’re chasing top-end weekly pay and want a team that focuses on competitive packages and nationwide contracts.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,808/week
- Employer: American Traveler
- Location: Sanford, ME
- Pay: $2,808 per week (36 hrs/wk)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, nights
CT/X-ray combo role in an outpatient 20-bed unit with GE Revolution Maxima and Epic EMR. Friday–Sunday nights, backup call one weekend a month, free parking, and flexible scrub colors.
Travel CT/X-Ray Technologist – $2,740/week
- Employer: Wellspring Nurse Source
- Location: Sanford, ME
- Pay: $2,740 per week (40 guaranteed hours; 36 weekend hours typical)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, nights
Night-shift CT/X-ray role at a 20-bed site with ARRT (R)(CT) required, GE Revolution Maxima, and Epic EMR. No floating, free parking, and any scrub color allowed.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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