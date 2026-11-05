🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Sanford, ME

Sanford’s retail scene is busy right now, with big national brands hiring across town. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Sanford, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.50 – $16.75 per hour

Help customers with home and garden projects, from finding products to loading carts and keeping shelves stocked. Comes with strong benefits for full-timers, including health insurance, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 1227 Main St, Sanford, ME 04073

Type: Full-time

Hiring range: $17.60 – $18.10 per hour

Step into a leadership track at a busy convenience store, helping run daily operations, support staff, and keep service fast and friendly. Weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with company match, bonuses, and tuition reimbursement make this a solid move if you want to grow into management.

Employer: Hannaford

Hannaford Location: 800 Main Street, Sanford, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $18.95 – $27.25 per hour

Train to lead the Hannaford To Go team, making sure online grocery orders are picked, packed, and ready for pickup. Good fit if you like organizing, coaching others, and working for a long-time Maine grocery brand.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.