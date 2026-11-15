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🎁 Community Freebies Around Sanford — Moving Supplies & More
Sanford neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from moving boxes to whole-house clear-outs. Here’s what’s available right now.
Free Moving Boxes & Packing Material
Item: Free small and medium moving boxes (about 20–25 boxes) plus some packing material
Condition: Not stated, but described as FREE
Location: Idyllwilde, Sanford, FL
Source: Nextdoor
Perfect if you’re getting ready to move or need storage boxes. Sizes are small and medium, and there are enough here for a good-sized packing job.
Almost Everything in the House — Free
Item: Almost everything in the house is free — just take it away
Condition: Not specified
Location: Mayfair Meadows, Sanford, FL
Source: Nextdoor
Contact: You must call first to make sure someone is home: 407-739-1916
The poster is clearing out a house and offering nearly all items at no cost. You’ll need to call ahead to confirm someone is there before you go over.
Not Free, But Nearby: King Foam Mattress Topper
This item is not free, but listed close by in case you’re interested:
Item: King foam mattress topper in plastic wrap
Condition: Barely used, still in plastic wrap
Price: $20 OBO (or best offer)
Location: Preserve At Astor Farms, Sanford, FL
Source: Nextdoor
Free items in Sanford tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster or call ahead as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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