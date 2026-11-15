Sanford neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from moving boxes to whole-house clear-outs. Here’s what’s available right now.

Item: Free small and medium moving boxes (about 20–25 boxes) plus some packing material

Condition: Not stated, but described as FREE

Location: Idyllwilde, Sanford, FL

Source: Nextdoor

Perfect if you’re getting ready to move or need storage boxes. Sizes are small and medium, and there are enough here for a good-sized packing job.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Almost everything in the house is free — just take it away

Condition: Not specified

Location: Mayfair Meadows, Sanford, FL

Source: Nextdoor

Contact: You must call first to make sure someone is home: 407-739-1916

The poster is clearing out a house and offering nearly all items at no cost. You’ll need to call ahead to confirm someone is there before you go over.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Not Free, But Nearby: King Foam Mattress Topper

This item is not free, but listed close by in case you’re interested:

Item: King foam mattress topper in plastic wrap

Condition: Barely used, still in plastic wrap

Price: $20 OBO (or best offer)

Location: Preserve At Astor Farms, Sanford, FL

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Sanford tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster or call ahead as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.