Sanford’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in construction and tech startups. If you’ve got senior experience, there are a few strong options worth a look.

Employer: StarterStudio

StarterStudio Location: Sanford, FL (nonprofit based in Orlando, serving Central Florida)

(nonprofit based in Orlando, serving Central Florida) Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Competitive compensation package (no exact range listed)

Lead a well-known nonprofit tech accelerator that supports Central Florida startups from idea to pre-seed. You’ll drive the 2027+ strategic plan, oversee multiple accelerator programs, grow funding and partnerships, manage staff, and be the public face of the organization across the regional innovation ecosystem.

Employer: Wharton-Smith, Inc.

Location: Sanford, FL / Central FL

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Not listed

Executive role steering commercial construction business units for a major Southeast general contractor. You’ll run key ops meetings, drive strategic and tactical goals, improve processes and metrics, and mentor leaders while keeping projects profitable and clients happy.

Employer: Wharton-Smith, Inc.

Location: Sanford, FL / Central FL

Type: Full-time, exempt (up to 90% travel )

(up to ) Salary: Not listed

Top field leadership role over all company field operations across multiple regions. You’ll support superintendents, oversee safety and quality, guide manpower and equipment planning, and lead workforce development and succession planning for large, complex projects.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on scope and flexibility.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.