Sanford’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for new nurses, seasoned OR RNs, and physicians. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital

HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital Location: Sanford, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Year-long paid nurse residency for new grads with built-in mentorship, simulations, and specialty training. Great if you’re just out of school and want strong support, benefits, and a clear path into hospital nursing.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (at HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital )

HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (at ) Location: Sanford, FL

Type: Contract / Travel (13 weeks, Days)

Pay Range: $48.36 – $56.94/hour

Short-term CVOR travel contract with guaranteed hours, weekly direct deposit, 401(k) with match, and housing or tax-free subsidy. Ideal for experienced acute-care RNs who want strong hourly pay and a defined assignment.

Employer: Success On The Spectrum

Location: Sanford / Greater Orlando, FL (Hybrid/Remote)

Type: Part-time / Fractional / Contract

Compensation: $100 – $300/hour

Flexible consulting role for a Florida-licensed MD (peds, child psych, neuro, or similar) to guide care for kids with autism and developmental needs. Good fit if you want high-impact work, low caseload pressure, and hybrid/remote flexibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and roles update often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.