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🏥 Multiple Sanford Healthcare Roles, Up to $300/hr & Travel RN
Sanford’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for new nurses, seasoned OR RNs, and physicians. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.
Resident I – New Grad RN Residency Program
- Employer: HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
- Location: Sanford, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Year-long paid nurse residency for new grads with built-in mentorship, simulations, and specialty training. Great if you’re just out of school and want strong support, benefits, and a clear path into hospital nursing.
Registered Nurse (RN) – CVOR, 13-Week Contract, Days
- Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (at HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital)
- Location: Sanford, FL
- Type: Contract / Travel (13 weeks, Days)
- Pay Range: $48.36 – $56.94/hour
Short-term CVOR travel contract with guaranteed hours, weekly direct deposit, 401(k) with match, and housing or tax-free subsidy. Ideal for experienced acute-care RNs who want strong hourly pay and a defined assignment.
Fractional Medical Director (MD) – Pediatric Behavioral Health
- Employer: Success On The Spectrum
- Location: Sanford / Greater Orlando, FL (Hybrid/Remote)
- Type: Part-time / Fractional / Contract
- Compensation: $100 – $300/hour
Flexible consulting role for a Florida-licensed MD (peds, child psych, neuro, or similar) to guide care for kids with autism and developmental needs. Good fit if you want high-impact work, low caseload pressure, and hybrid/remote flexibility.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and roles update often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.