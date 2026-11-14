Looking for a loyal friend in Sanford, FL? These adoptable dogs are waiting at local rescues for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Hound / Black Mouth Cur mix

Hound / Black Mouth Cur mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Pet Rescue By Judy

Phone: (407) 302-4497

Rita FH is a young pup who has already been through a lot, but her litter is described as sweet and good natured. She was found living in the woods, then moved to an overcrowded Alabama shelter before being flown to Central Florida. Rita is noted as the most adventurous of her siblings, always looking to explore.

The rescue asks that you fill out an adoption application online on their official website.

👉 Meet Rita FH and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black Shelter: Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando - Sanford

Phone: (407) 323-8685

Makima is described as a sweet girl who is ready to be treated like the princess she is. She loves people of all ages and has lots of love to give. She can be a bit hesitant with new people at first, but gentle words, treats, and patience help her warm up.

She tends to keep to herself around cats and does well with smaller, lower-energy dogs. The shelter notes she had a bad experience with a larger dog, so they will likely guide you on the best match for her.

👉 Meet Makima and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult (about 5 years old)

(about 5 years old) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando - Sanford

Phone: (407) 323-8685

Kong is a 5-year-old laid-back guy who enjoys the simple things: soaking up the sunshine, relaxing, and going on leisurely walks. If you want a calm, easygoing companion to hang out and stroll with, Kong could be a great fit.

👉 Meet Kong and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Sanford, FL, consider calling the shelters listed and setting up a visit. Sharing these pups with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.