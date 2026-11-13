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Sanford
Sanford Police offer safe internet exchange spot
7 days ago
The Sanford Police Department offers an Internet Exchange Location where people can safely meet to complete items bought or sold online during the holiday season. Residents are urged to choose safe locations, meet in daylight, avoid sharing personal or financial information, and may request an officer standby for extra safety by calling the non-emergency number at 407-688-5199.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Sanford Police Department
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