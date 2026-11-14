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Sanford
Sanford Police urge 9 PM home safety routine
12 days ago
The Sanford Police Department is asking residents to follow a nightly 9 PM Routine to help prevent crime. Before going to bed, turn on outside lights, lock all doors and windows, and remove valuables from your vehicle and lock it. These simple steps each night can lower the chance of theft or break-ins.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Sanford Police Department
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