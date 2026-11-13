Sanford’s airport food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast‑paced work and steady hours, these roles at Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) are worth a look.

Employer: SSP America

SSP America Location: Sanford, FL (Orlando Sanford International Airport)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 per hour

Keep the restaurants running by washing dishes, clearing tables, and keeping all areas clean and sanitized. This role comes with full-time hours, benefits, 2 weeks PTO, referral bonuses, and advancement opportunities if you want to grow in airport food service.

(Duplicate listing also at: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/4488240910)

Employer: SSP America

SSP America Location: Sanford, FL (Orlando Sanford International Airport)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00 per hour + quarterly bonus + annual “super bonus” plan

Help run multiple restaurant units at the airport, leading daily operations, hiring and training staff, and keeping service and food quality high. Comes with a full benefits package (health, dental, vision, life), 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and clear growth paths in a global company.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.