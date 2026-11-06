🏥 Sanford FL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple LPN & Phlebotomy Roles

Sanford’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options in home health, rehab, and lab work. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several solid roles open right now.

Employer: Pride Health

Pride Health Location: Sanford, FL 32771

Type: Contract (4–5 months, possible extension)

Schedule: 7 AM – 1 PM, Mon–Fri + Sat

Pay: $19–$21/hr (W2, based on experience/education)

Work as a Patient Services Representative I, drawing blood and preparing specimens in a fast‑paced lab setting. Good fit if you have at least 6+ months phlebotomy experience, strong pediatric/geriatric skills, and can work with minimal supervision.

Employer: Pinnacle Home Care

Location: Sanford, FL (home health, field-based)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Provide one‑on‑one skilled nursing in patients’ homes under RN supervision with flexible scheduling. Ideal if you have a current LPN license, 1+ year of nursing experience, valid BLS, driver’s license, and reliable car, and want more independence plus free CEUs.

Employer: Healthcare and Rehab of Sanford

Location: Sanford, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $28.00 – $35.00/hr

Hands‑on role providing direct nursing care and supervising CNAs in a rehab/long‑term care setting. Good match if you hold an active FL LPN license, CPR, and like a leadership role with lots of resident interaction and care planning.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get your application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.