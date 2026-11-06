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🐶 Playful Pups & Gentle Seniors Ready for Adoption in Sanford
Looking for a loyal friend in Sanford, FL? These adoptable dogs are hoping for a cozy home, a soft bed, and a family to love.
Archie
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Australian Shepherd mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Animal Advocates FL, Inc (Sanford, FL)
- Good with: Dogs and kids – he loves playing with his foster family’s children
About Archie:
Archie came into rescue as part of an "oops" litter. He is super sweet, loves affection, and enjoys playing with other dogs and kids. He’s a young pup who’s ready to grow up with a family of his own and would love to share the holidays in a real home.
👉 Meet Archie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Clancy
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Australian Shepherd mix
- Age: Baby (about 8 weeks old)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Described as a beautiful chocolate pup
- Shelter: Animal Advocates FL, Inc (Sanford, FL)
About Clancy:
Clancy is an 8-week-old chocolate Lab/Aussie puppy from the same "oops" litter. The whole litter is described as sweet, playful, and loving. Clancy is a typical puppy who wants to run, play, and soak up lots of cuddles. He’s eager to find his forever home and spend the holidays with his new family.
👉 Meet Clancy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wynter
- Breed: Siberian Husky
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Animal Advocates FL, Inc (Sanford, FL)
- Good with: Other dogs; enjoys spending time with her humans
About Wynter:
Wynter is described as gorgeous inside and out. She is calm, sweet, and loves to be with her people. She plays well with other dogs, walks nicely on a leash, and listens well to commands. Wynter came into rescue after her owner had a medical emergency and could not return home, but she was very well cared for and it shows in her gentle manners.
👉 Meet Wynter and apply to adopt on adoptapet
APRICOT
- Name: APRICOT
- Breed: Rat Terrier mix
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Seminole County Animal Services
- Phone: (407) 665-5201
- Location: Sanford, FL
About APRICOT:
APRICOT is a sweet senior Rat Terrier mix with a brown/chocolate coat. As an older girl, she’s likely to enjoy a quieter home, soft naps, and gentle walks. Senior dogs often settle in quickly and are wonderful companions for people who want a calmer, more relaxed pet.
For more details about APRICOT, including adoption fees and medical info, please contact Seminole County Animal Services directly at (407) 665-5201.
👉 Meet APRICOT and learn more on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Sanford, FL, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs. You can help by sharing their profiles, visiting the shelters, or submitting an adoption application through the links above.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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