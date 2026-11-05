🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs Around Sanford, FL

Sanford’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: Sanford, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team at a busy off-price retail store, help open/close the store, and keep your area looking great. This role is ideal if you have customer service experience and want a step up into leadership with a large, growing retailer.

Employer: Aramark

Location: Sanford, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Stock and service refreshment products at client sites, keep equipment clean and working, and build relationships with on-site staff. Good fit if you like working independently, being on the move, and have a valid driver’s license.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Sanford, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right auto parts, keep shelves stocked, and support basic installs like wipers and batteries. Great if you enjoy cars, sales, and want room to grow in a stable, essential business.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.