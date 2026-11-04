🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Sanford

Sanford has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. Here are a few local pups who are ready for a second chance and a loving home.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White with black

White with black Shelter: Seminole County Animal Services

Phone: (407) 665-5201

Moose is a striking white-and-black American Pit Bull Terrier who’s waiting at Seminole County Animal Services for his forever family. If you’re looking for a solid, loyal companion, this adult boy could be the one. Call the shelter to learn more about his personality, training, and whether he’s a match for your home.

👉 Meet MOOSE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky

Husky Age: Adult (about 8 years old)

Adult (about 8 years old) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando - Sanford

Phone: (407) 323-8685

Kainen is a handsome 8-year-old Husky who still has plenty of adventure left in him. He has classic Husky good looks and a lovable personality. Kainen is hoping for a family who will give him attention, love, and a cozy place to relax. If you want a mature dog who’s ready to settle in and be your buddy, Kainen may be your guy.

👉 Meet Kainen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog

American Bulldog Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White with gray or silver

White with gray or silver Shelter: Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando - Sanford

Phone: (407) 323-8685

Chloe is a young, small-sized American Bulldog with a big, loving heart. She enjoys meeting new people and would make a sweet companion for someone wanting a smaller dog with lots of affection to give. If you’re looking to add some extra happiness to your home, Chloe might be the perfect fit.

👉 Meet Chloe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium mix)

Terrier (medium mix) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/chocolate with white

Brown/chocolate with white Shelter: Seminole County Animal Services

Phone: (407) 665-5201

Biscotti is a young medium-sized Terrier mix with a cute brown-and-white coat. He’s waiting at Seminole County Animal Services for someone to give him a chance to grow up in a loving home. Call the shelter to ask about his energy level, training, and how he does with other pets.

👉 Meet BISCOTTI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog mix

American Bulldog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Pet Rescue By Judy

Phone: (407) 302-4497

Wendy is an adult American Bulldog mix who came to Pet Rescue By Judy from an overcrowded shelter in the Panhandle with her puppies. She took wonderful care of her babies and is now ready for someone to take care of her. Wendy enjoys walks and can be a bit strong on leash, but with a dedicated owner she’ll keep improving. She is potty trained and crate trained, and she’s very food-motivated, which can make training easier.

👉 Meet Wendy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Sanford, FL, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing these pups with friends, or starting an adoption application. Your home could be the safe, loving place one of these dogs has been waiting for.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.