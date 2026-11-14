Sandy’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in medical devices and custom woodwork. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) Location: Sandy, UT

Type: Full-time, 12-hour day shift (5:00 am – 5:30 pm)

Salary: Not listed

Work on automated manufacturing equipment that helps produce medical devices. You’ll troubleshoot mechanical, hydraulic, pneumatic, and basic electrical issues, keep machines running, and help cut downtime on the production floor.

Employer: BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) Location: Sandy, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate and care for production equipment that makes medical devices. This role is a good fit if you like routine, can stand for long periods, and want to build skills in GMP, safety, and basic problem-solving on the line.

Employer: Silver Ridge Cabinetry

Location: Sandy, UT (in person)

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)

Salary: $20.00 – $26.00 per hour, based on experience

Join a custom cabinet shop building high-end residential and commercial cabinetry. Ideal if you have a few years of cabinet or custom woodworking experience and want to work with quality tools on detailed, one-off projects.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, benefits, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.