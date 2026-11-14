Sandy’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially in tech and e‑commerce. If you like closing deals or building brands online, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Comcast

Comcast Location: Sandy Hills, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Base $46,500 + commission, target ~$80,500

Door-to-door role selling Xfinity residential services in local neighborhoods, plus approved events. Good fit if you’re self-motivated, like being outside, and want uncapped commission potential with a Fortune 50 company.

Employer: Comcast

Comcast Location: Sandy, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Base $50,000 + commission, target ~$80,000

Outside B2B sales role selling internet and communication solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Mix of cold calling, local networking, and in-person meetings, with strong benefits and clear sales targets.

Employer: Cariloha, Inc.

Location: Sandy, UT (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

Lead and grow TikTok Shop and Amazon Live for a sustainable bamboo bedding and apparel brand. Hands-on role where you’re both on-camera talent and the operator behind live shopping, paid media, creator partnerships, and revenue growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always say no to an offer later.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.