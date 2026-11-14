Sandy’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially in endoscopy and urgent care. If you’ve got clinical skills and like a fast pace, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Surgery Partners, Inc

Surgery Partners, Inc Location: Sandy, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support GI procedures by setting up scopes, assisting the physician, and handling cleaning/sterilization. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, can stand for long periods, and want hands‑on patient care in a procedure setting.

Employer: Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners Location: Sandy, UT

Type: Full-time (noted as Endoscopy Technician role)

Full-time (noted as Endoscopy Technician role) Salary: Not listed

Very similar Endoscopy Tech opening with the same group, focused on room setup, equipment checks, and infection control. Ideal if you already have BLS (or can get it quickly) and want to build experience in an endoscopy suite.

Employer: Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners Location: Sandy, UT

Type: Likely full-time RN role (endoscopy unit)

Likely full-time RN role (endoscopy unit) Salary: Not listed

RN role covering pre‑, intra‑, and post‑procedure care for endoscopy patients. Best for nurses with at least 1 year of outpatient endoscopy or surgery experience plus current RN license, BLS, ACLS, and basic EKG/arrhythmia skills.

Employer: Medallus Medical – Holladay & Sandy

Location: Sandy, UT (Urgent Care clinic)

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Salary: From $17.00/hour

Fast‑paced urgent care role doing vitals, rooming, injections, labs, and front desk tasks. Comes with a big benefits list (401k + match, health, vision, dental, PTO, tuition reimbursement) and works well if you like variety and direct patient contact.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while they’re still up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.