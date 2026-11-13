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📋 Sandy, Utah Admin Jobs With Multiple Full-Time Openings
Sandy has some solid office jobs right now, especially if you like organized work, steady hours, and helping people face to face or over the phone.
Below are several full-time administrative and clerical roles in Sandy, Utah you can scan and apply to quickly.
Licensed Transaction Coordinator & Client Intake Specialist
- Employer: Justin Udy & Team
- Location: Sandy, UT (in person)
- Salary: $50,000 – $58,500 yearly + Paid Time Off
- Type: Full-time
This role supports home buyers and sellers from contract to close and handles client intake calls. Great fit if you have a Utah real estate license, love checklists, deadlines, and clear communication, and want to be part of a top 1% real estate team.
Utility Billing Office Tech
- Employer: Cottonwood Improvement District
- Location: Sandy, UT (in person)
- Salary: $23.00 – $25.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week, Monday–Friday
This job is all about steady office work with strong benefits—answering phones, taking payments, balancing daily transactions, and helping customers with billing questions. Good for someone who is detail‑oriented, reliable, and comfortable with Microsoft Word and Excel.
Project Assistant
- Employer: Layton Construction Company, LLC
- Location: Sandy, UT (in person)
- Salary: $28.00 – $30.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time
Support big construction projects with contracts, purchase orders, meeting minutes, and project paperwork. Ideal if you have 2+ years of admin experience, can juggle multiple tasks, and want strong benefits with a well-known construction company.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail and wiggle room than the summary.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.