Sandy has some solid office jobs right now, especially if you like organized work, steady hours, and helping people face to face or over the phone.

Below are several full-time administrative and clerical roles in Sandy, Utah you can scan and apply to quickly.

Employer: Justin Udy & Team

Justin Udy & Team Location: Sandy, UT (in person)

(in person) Salary: $50,000 – $58,500 yearly + Paid Time Off

Type: Full-time

This role supports home buyers and sellers from contract to close and handles client intake calls. Great fit if you have a Utah real estate license, love checklists, deadlines, and clear communication, and want to be part of a top 1% real estate team.

Employer: Cottonwood Improvement District

Cottonwood Improvement District Location: Sandy, UT (in person)

(in person) Salary: $23.00 – $25.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week, Monday–Friday

This job is all about steady office work with strong benefits—answering phones, taking payments, balancing daily transactions, and helping customers with billing questions. Good for someone who is detail‑oriented, reliable, and comfortable with Microsoft Word and Excel.

Employer: Layton Construction Company, LLC

Layton Construction Company, LLC Location: Sandy, UT (in person)

(in person) Salary: $28.00 – $30.00 per hour

Type: Full-time

Support big construction projects with contracts, purchase orders, meeting minutes, and project paperwork. Ideal if you have 2+ years of admin experience, can juggle multiple tasks, and want strong benefits with a well-known construction company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail and wiggle room than the summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.