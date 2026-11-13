Sandy’s leadership job scene is busy right now, especially for people who like building teams, systems, and strategy. Here are several executive and management roles worth a look.

Employer: STO Building Group (Layton Construction)

STO Building Group (Layton Construction) Location: Sandy, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex commercial construction estimates, from hard-bid to design-build, while guiding preconstruction strategy and working closely with owners and architects. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years of commercial estimating, know tools like Destini Estimator and BlueBeam, and want a big-company benefits package and national-scale projects.

Employer: Expansion Capital Group

Location: Sandy, UT (or Sioux Falls, SD)

(or Sioux Falls, SD) Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: Not listed

Own the multi-year product strategy for a growing fintech lender, lead Product Managers, and decide where tech and product investments go next. Great fit if you have 8+ years in product/tech leadership, know lending or financial services, and want to shape roadmaps, platforms, and AI-enabled products from the Sandy office.

Employer: Everleap Fertility

Location: Remote, based in Sandy, UT with ~30% US travel

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:30am–4:30pm)

(Mon–Fri, 8:30am–4:30pm) Salary: Not listed

Provide network-level leadership for clinical support teams (MAs, sonography, phlebotomy) across 60+ fertility locations, standardizing workflows, quality, and infection prevention. This is a strong move if you have progressive ambulatory healthcare leadership experience, love building standards across multiple sites, and want solid benefits plus a mission tied to reproductive medicine.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.