Sandy’s tech scene is busy right now, especially for senior folks who like data, risk, and complex platforms. If you’ve got solid experience, these roles are worth a close look.

Employer: SoFi

SoFi Location: Sandy, UT (no remote work from HI, AK, PR)

(no remote work from HI, AK, PR) Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay range listed on posting (varies by experience and location)

Base pay range listed on posting (varies by experience and location) Focus: Data engineering for fraud operations

You’ll own the data pipelines and Snowflake data marts that power SoFi’s Fraud Prevention Center of Excellence. Great fit if you have 4+ years in data engineering, strong SQL/Python, and experience with dbt, Airflow, and analytics enablement for dashboards and reporting.

Employer: Mountain America Credit Union

Location: Mountain America Center – Sandy, UT (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Focus: IT risk, data governance, and AI governance

Senior leadership role building a second-line IT and data risk program from the ground up, including AI governance, GRC integration, and regulatory exam support. Best for someone with 8+ years in IT/data/enterprise risk in a regulated environment and 3+ years in leadership, plus familiarity with NIST, COBIT, AI risk frameworks, and data privacy laws.

Employer: NICE

Location: Sandy, UT (listed as Salt Lake City area)

(listed as Salt Lake City area) Type: Full-time

Focus: Backend/platform engineering for CXone

You’ll design, build, test, and support the NICE CXone cloud platform across the full development lifecycle in an Agile team. Ideal if you have 6+ years of development experience with C#, ASP.NET, .NET Framework, Visual Studio, plus strong OOP, multithreading, TCP/IP, and interest in large-scale customer experience or call-center systems.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more options than the summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.