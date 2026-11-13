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Sandy
🍽️ Sandy, UT Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
8 days ago
Sandy’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people time, and free or discounted meals, these local spots are worth a look.
General Manager – Operating Partner (Quarry Bend)
- Employer: Cafe Zupas
- Location: Sandy, UT (Quarry Bend)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000–$125,000 per year + ~$25K avg bonus
- Perks: Yearly international trip for 2, no Sundays, 401(k), PTO, free meals
Run the day-to-day of a modern, fast-casual kitchen, lead and coach your team, and enjoy a set 5-day schedule with no late nights. Great fit if you have 2–5 years of restaurant leadership and want clear growth and big travel rewards.
Shift Lead (Store 7505 – 8944 S 700 East)
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: Sandy, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help run shifts, support the team, and keep orders moving during busy hours. Training is on the job, and there’s a clear path to move up into management if you want to grow with the brand.
Restaurant Manager
- Employer: Shake Shack
- Location: 11020 S State St, Sandy, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a high-volume, fast-casual restaurant, train and motivate the team, and keep service and food quality high. Comes with weekly pay, bonuses, meal discounts, and a full benefits package for long-term growth.
Kitchen Team
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group
- Location: Sandy, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Cook, work the line, or help at the counter while keeping the restaurant clean and welcoming. No experience? They’ll train you, and full-time roles can include medical, dental, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and free meals while working.
If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good spots tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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