Sandy’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people time, and free or discounted meals, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Cafe Zupas

Cafe Zupas Location: Sandy, UT (Quarry Bend)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$125,000 per year + ~$25K avg bonus

Perks: Yearly international trip for 2, no Sundays, 401(k), PTO, free meals

Run the day-to-day of a modern, fast-casual kitchen, lead and coach your team, and enjoy a set 5-day schedule with no late nights. Great fit if you have 2–5 years of restaurant leadership and want clear growth and big travel rewards.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: Sandy, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run shifts, support the team, and keep orders moving during busy hours. Training is on the job, and there’s a clear path to move up into management if you want to grow with the brand.

Employer: Shake Shack

Shake Shack Location: 11020 S State St, Sandy, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a high-volume, fast-casual restaurant, train and motivate the team, and keep service and food quality high. Comes with weekly pay, bonuses, meal discounts, and a full benefits package for long-term growth.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Sandy, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Cook, work the line, or help at the counter while keeping the restaurant clean and welcoming. No experience? They’ll train you, and full-time roles can include medical, dental, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and free meals while working.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good spots tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.