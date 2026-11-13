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🛒 Sandy, UT Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Openings This Week
Sandy’s customer service scene is busy right now, with options from pizza delivery to outdoor gear and fintech support. If you like helping people and staying active, there’s something here for you.
Store Delivery Expert (7505) – 8944 S. 700 East
- Employer: Domino's
- Location: Sandy, UT
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Deliver pizzas, help in the store, and keep things moving during busy hours. This is a flexible role that can work around school or another job, with on-the-job training and room to grow into management.
Dealer Services Representative
- Employer: Liberty Mountain
- Location: Sandy, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support outdoor retail dealers by entering orders, taking calls, and helping with customer issues. Good fit if you’re organized, have solid computer skills, and like the world of camping, climbing, and outdoor gear.
Product Support Analyst I
- Employer: InComm Payments
- Location: Sandy, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Shift: Tue–Sat, 1:00 AM–9:30 AM (training Mon–Fri, 8:30 AM–5:00 PM for 2–3 months)
- Salary: Not listed
Handle second-level support for prepaid cards and payment products, mostly by phone and email. Great for bilingual English/Spanish speakers with at least 1 year of customer service who want to break into the fintech world.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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