⚖️ Sandy, Utah Legal Jobs: Multiple Director-Level Roles

Sandy’s legal scene is busy right now, especially for senior attorneys who like complex, regulated work. If you’re ready for a leadership move, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: WCF Insurance

WCF Insurance Location: Sandy, UT (headquarters)

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $155,600 – $194,500

Lead WCF’s litigation strategy for commercial liability, auto, property, and workers’ comp across UT, ID, AZ, and CO. You’ll manage a full litigation team, oversee outside counsel, control legal spend, and advise senior leadership on high-exposure matters. Strong P&C litigation background and Utah Bar membership required; comes with short-term incentive plan, 4 weeks’ vacation in year one, 401(k) with 6% match, and full medical/dental/vision.

Employer: American Express

Location: Sandy, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role in AmEx’s General Counsel’s Organization, focused on U.S. insurance and credit card add-on products. You’ll design and launch new embedded insurance products, handle regulator engagement and filings, and advise on UDAAP/UDAP and state insurance laws. Needs 6+ years in highly regulated industries, U.S. bar admission, and eligibility for the NY Bar; no visa sponsorship available.

Employer: Carta

Location: Sandy, UT (US office-based)

Type: Full-time (legal leadership role)

Salary (Sandy): $161,300 – $201,600 base cash range

Lead a portfolio of client accounts on Carta’s Law Contracts – North Americas team, overseeing high-volume commercial contract work for fund and asset manager clients. This is a people and operations-heavy role: supervising lawyers, owning client health and revenue, driving tech adoption, and supporting sales. Requires a qualified attorney, 5+ years PQE, strong contracts expertise, and comfort managing performance and P&L drivers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how flexible they are.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.