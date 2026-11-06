📣 Sandy, Utah Sales & Marketing Roles – Multiple Openings to Grow Your Income

Sandy’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, from pro sports to auto, insurance, and remote outreach. If you’re good with people and like performance-based pay, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: The Larry H. Miller Company / Utah Royals FC

The Larry H. Miller Company / Location: Sandy, UT

Type: Full-time, senior leadership

Salary: Not listed

Lead all ticket sales for Utah Royals FC, from season memberships to premium and group sales. This is a high-level role for an experienced sports sales executive who can build strategy, lead a team, and grow revenue and attendance.

Employer: NeuroHealth Utah (supporting City Journals’ Marketing team)

(supporting City Journals’ Marketing team) Location: Sandy, UT – in person

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00–$26.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) with 4% match, health/vision/dental, HSA, life insurance, 3 weeks PTO, paid holidays, pro development

Own the workflow for direct mail and print ad campaigns—standardizing processes, tracking KPIs, and keeping client campaigns on time and on spec. Great fit if you like organized systems, data, and working across sales, production, and editorial.

(Note: The LinkedIn “Account Manager - Office Coordinator” posting appears to be the same role; this is the most detailed listing.)

Employer: Tim Dahle Auto Group, Red Rock Auto Group

Location: Sandy, UT

Type: Full-time

Earning Potential: Top performers can earn $100K+ annually (commission-based)

(commission-based) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, employee vehicle discounts, training

Help customers choose the right vehicle, guide them through test drives, financing, and paperwork, and build long-term relationships. No prior auto sales experience needed—training, big inventory, and clear paths to roles like Sales or Finance Manager.

Employer: GoInsureWise

Location: Sandy, UT 84070 – hybrid remote

Type: Independent contractor

Pay: Commission-based (no base listed)

Set your own schedule and build your own book of life insurance clients with training, mentorship, and team support. Good option if you want to be your own boss and are comfortable with commission-only income (license required).

Employer: GrowthMinded

Location: Remote (serving US/Canada/Australia clients; posting tied to Sandy, UT)

Type: Contract / freelance

Pay: Up to $6–$10 USD/hour, based on experience

Research prospects, run cold and warm outreach on email and LinkedIn, and book discovery calls for a Solutions Consultant—no closing, just starting conversations. Ideal if you’ve done SDR/BDR or outreach work and want flexible remote hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like these tend to open and close fast. Polish your resume tonight and send at least one application while the listings are still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.