🏥 Multiple Healthcare & Medical Openings in Sandy, Utah

Sandy’s healthcare scene is busy right now—great mix of clinic, lab, and dental roles. If you’re in patient care or lab work and want steady hours close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: Maxim Healthcare

Maxim Healthcare Location: Sandy, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $38–$42/hour

Work with children with autism and other behavioral needs using ABA therapy. This role comes with weekly paychecks, health benefits, PTO, 401(k), and supervised fieldwork if you’re working toward BCBA.

Employer: Platinum Dental Services

Location: Sandy, UT

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Wed & Thu 11:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m., Sat 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.

Nice fit if you want steady hygiene hours without full-time. You’ll have strong clinical autonomy, a supportive team, and the option to explore full-time roles with benefits later on.

Employer: ARUP Laboratories

Location: Sandy, UT (Blood Services – 442)

(Blood Services – 442) Type: Full-time (7-on/7-off)

Full-time (7-on/7-off) Schedule: 7-on/7-off, 2:30 p.m.–1:00 a.m.

7-on/7-off, Training Schedule (8–12 weeks): Tue–Fri, 7:00 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Hands-on lab role helping process and ship blood products, do quality control, and support patient testing. Great entry point if you have a high school diploma and want to break into clinical lab work with a major Utah employer.

Employer: Intermountain Health

Location: Alta View Orthopedics, Sandy, UT

Type: Part-time (16 hrs/week)

Shift: Day shift, generally 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Day shift, generally Pay Range: $29.43–$45.39/hour

Perfect if you’re ARRT-certified and want a lighter schedule. You’ll do diagnostic imaging in an ortho clinic, use your C-arm experience, and may occasionally float to TOSH or IMED.

Employer: Intermountain Health

Location: Alta View Orthopedics, Sandy, UT

Type: Part-time (20 hrs/week)

Shift: Day shift, generally 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Day shift, generally Sign-On Bonus: $3,500 for qualified external candidates

for qualified external candidates Pay Range: $29.43–$45.39/hour

Similar ortho-clinic imaging role with a few more hours and a sign-on bonus. Great if you’re ARRT-certified with C-arm experience and want steady clinic days plus Intermountain’s benefits.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Sandy healthcare roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.