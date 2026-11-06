undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Sandy, UT Retail Jobs: Multiple Roles From $15.50/hr to $100K+
Sandy’s retail scene is busy right now, with options from seasonal sales to big-store leadership. If you like helping customers and being on your feet, there’s likely something here for you.
H&M Sales Advisor (Seasonal) – The Shops at South Town
- Employer: H&M
- Location: Sandy, UT – The Shops at South Town
- Type: Seasonal, Hourly, Non-Exempt (Contract)
- Pay: $15.50 per hour
Help shoppers find outfits, keep the sales floor looking sharp, and work the fitting rooms and registers. This role is great if you love fashion, enjoy talking with people, and want an employee discount plus access to H&M’s global training and development.
Assistant Manager (Part Time)
- Employer: Tillys
- Location: 10465 South State Street, Sandy, UT 84070
- Type: Part-Time Assistant Manager
- Pay: Not listed
Support the Store Management Team by leading associates, training new hires, and making sure every shopper gets the “Tillys Experience.” Good fit if you have retail background, strong communication skills, and want leadership experience without full-time hours.
Store Director (Store Manager)
- Employer: Target
- Location: Sandy, UT
- Type: Full-Time Store Director (Store Manager)
- Pay Range: $106,000 – $212,000 (based on factors like experience, market, etc.)
Lead an entire Target store, from guest experience and sales growth to team hiring, training, and operations. This role comes with a strong benefits package (health, 401(k), discount, paid time off) and is ideal if you have a 4-year degree or equivalent experience and want to run a large, fast-paced retail business.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.