🐶 Playful, Gentle & Special-Needs Dogs Ready for Adoption in Sandy

Sandy has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. Each one has a different story, but all are ready to love and be loved.

Breed: Terrier mix (small)

Terrier mix (small) Age: Baby (about 3–4 months)

(about 3–4 months) Gender: Female

Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: Utah Animal Advocacy Foundation

Phone: (801) 232-8157

About Cayenne:

Cayenne, also called Annie, is a curious puppy who thinks the whole world is a game. She’s still learning what’s okay to chew and is working on using the dog door for potty breaks. She’s not being naughty—just a baby figuring things out.

She’ll need a family ready for normal puppy training: patience, consistency, and lots of positive guidance as she grows.

👉 Meet Cayenne and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Spaniel mix

Spaniel mix Age: Adult (6 years old)

(6 years old) Gender: Female

Color: Black with gray/silver

Black with gray/silver Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Utah Animal Advocacy Foundation

Phone: (801) 809-0602

About Tizzy:

Tizzy is a 6-year-old Spaniel mix with a sweet, goofy personality and a big heart. She has cerebellar hypoplasia, which affects her coordination and the way she walks, but she still enjoys life, plays with toys, and goes for walks.

She has also had a splenectomy and has fully recovered with benign results. Tizzy would do best as the only dog in a home with older children and a family who can be patient while she adjusts to new people and routines.

👉 Meet Tizzy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd

Age: Senior (8 years old)

(8 years old) Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $50

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Sandy, UT)

About Sadie:

Sadie is an 8-year-old Aussie who still has plenty of energy. She loves to play fetch, go on long walks or runs, and soak up attention and petting. She barks with excitement and at people in the distance, but she is described as extremely friendly with people, kids, and other dogs.

Sadie needs an active home that can give her lots of playtime, exercise, and companionship.

👉 Meet Sadie and contact her owner through adoptapet

If you’re in or near Sandy, UT, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their profiles so they can find the families they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.