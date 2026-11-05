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💻 Sandy, Utah Tech Hiring Now: Multiple High-Impact IT Roles
Sandy’s tech scene is busy right now—especially around fintech and AI. If you’re in IT and want solid, long-term roles, these openings are worth a look.
Fraud Operations Analyst
- Employer: Mountain America Credit Union
- Location: Hybrid, 9800 S Monroe St, Sandy, UT 84070
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri 10:30–7:30 with rotating Saturdays)
- Category fit: Fraud / Fintech operations with strong IT and data skills
You’ll monitor fraud detection systems, lock down risky accounts, and help members when something looks off. Great fit if you have 2+ years fraud or 3+ years banking/financial services (or a related tech degree) and like fast-paced, detail-heavy work with real impact.
AI Senior Engineer
- Employer: Safety Mojo
- Location: In-office, 111 E Sego Lily Dr, Ste 200, Sandy, UT 84070
- Type: Full-time, Exempt
- Pay: $120,000–$175,000/year + bonus
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k) with match, generous PTO
Lead high-traffic AI systems for a Series B safety-tech company serving construction and oil & gas. You’ll design and scale AI workflows, integrate models, and work closely with product and engineering. Best for folks with 6+ years dev (Node.js, React) and 5+ years AI model integration who want to own big, visible projects.
Software Engineer
- Employer: Mountain America Credit Union
- Location: Hybrid, 9800 S Monroe St, Sandy, UT 84070
- Type: Permanent full-time
- Tech stack: C#/Java, .NET Core, JavaScript/TypeScript, React or Angular, SQL Server
Full-stack role building secure, high-performance apps for a major credit union. You’ll work across database, APIs, and UI, in a Scrum team with code reviews, testing, and chances to mentor others. Ideal if you have 3+ years software dev and want stable fintech work with modern tools.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting shows related roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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