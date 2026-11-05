💻 Sandy, Utah Tech Hiring Now: Multiple High-Impact IT Roles

Sandy’s tech scene is busy right now—especially around fintech and AI. If you’re in IT and want solid, long-term roles, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Mountain America Credit Union

Mountain America Credit Union Location: Hybrid , 9800 S Monroe St, Sandy, UT 84070

, 9800 S Monroe St, Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri 10:30–7:30 with rotating Saturdays)

(Mon–Fri with rotating Saturdays) Category fit: Fraud / Fintech operations with strong IT and data skills

You’ll monitor fraud detection systems, lock down risky accounts, and help members when something looks off. Great fit if you have 2+ years fraud or 3+ years banking/financial services (or a related tech degree) and like fast-paced, detail-heavy work with real impact.

Employer: Safety Mojo

Location: In-office, 111 E Sego Lily Dr, Ste 200, Sandy, UT 84070

In-office, 111 E Sego Lily Dr, Ste 200, Type: Full-time, Exempt

Pay: $120,000–$175,000/year + bonus

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k) with match, generous PTO

Lead high-traffic AI systems for a Series B safety-tech company serving construction and oil & gas. You’ll design and scale AI workflows, integrate models, and work closely with product and engineering. Best for folks with 6+ years dev (Node.js, React) and 5+ years AI model integration who want to own big, visible projects.

Employer: Mountain America Credit Union

Mountain America Credit Union Location: Hybrid , 9800 S Monroe St, Sandy, UT 84070

, 9800 S Monroe St, Type: Permanent full-time

Tech stack: C#/Java, .NET Core, JavaScript/TypeScript, React or Angular, SQL Server

Full-stack role building secure, high-performance apps for a major credit union. You’ll work across database, APIs, and UI, in a Scrum team with code reviews, testing, and chances to mentor others. Ideal if you have 3+ years software dev and want stable fintech work with modern tools.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting shows related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.