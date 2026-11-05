📋 Sandy, UT admin jobs with multiple office roles hiring

Sandy’s office scene is busy right now—great time to land a steady front desk or coordinator role. Here are a few solid admin openings with clear pay and room to grow.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Sandy, UT (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Other

Other Pay: $24.37 – $29.34/hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, relocation assistance

Front desk role where you greet visitors, answer phones, manage calendars, and keep records updated using Microsoft Office and QuickBooks. Good fit if you’re organized, like helping people, and have strong computer and phone skills.

Employer: HNE (supporting a long-standing legal client)

(supporting a long-standing legal client) Location: Sandy, UT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Front desk position at a growing legal organization handling guest check-ins, calls, and queue-based office work. Ideal if you’re detail-focused, like clear procedures, and want a path into the legal field.

Employer: Maxim Healthcare

Location: Sandy/Salt Lake City, UT (office-based)

(office-based) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $20.00 – $22.00/hour + $2,000 annual bonus potential

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, discounts, and more

You’ll be the scheduling hub between clients, patients, and caregivers—coordinating shifts, keeping records accurate, and supporting a busy healthcare office. Great for strong communicators who like fast-paced, people-focused work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.