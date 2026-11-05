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📋 Sandy, UT admin jobs with multiple office roles hiring
Sandy’s office scene is busy right now—great time to land a steady front desk or coordinator role. Here are a few solid admin openings with clear pay and room to grow.
Customer Service Agent
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Sandy, UT (in-person)
- Type: Other
- Pay: $24.37 – $29.34/hour
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, relocation assistance
Front desk role where you greet visitors, answer phones, manage calendars, and keep records updated using Microsoft Office and QuickBooks. Good fit if you’re organized, like helping people, and have strong computer and phone skills.
Receptionist
- Employer: HNE (supporting a long-standing legal client)
- Location: Sandy, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Front desk position at a growing legal organization handling guest check-ins, calls, and queue-based office work. Ideal if you’re detail-focused, like clear procedures, and want a path into the legal field.
Client Coordinator
- Employer: Maxim Healthcare
- Location: Sandy/Salt Lake City, UT (office-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00 – $22.00/hour + $2,000 annual bonus potential
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, discounts, and more
You’ll be the scheduling hub between clients, patients, and caregivers—coordinating shifts, keeping records accurate, and supporting a busy healthcare office. Great for strong communicators who like fast-paced, people-focused work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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