🛒 Sandy, UT Retail & Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Sandy has a nice mix of retail, banking, and hotel roles right now, from chill daytime shifts to overnight work with great travel perks. Here are several solid options if you like helping customers and staying busy on the job.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Walmart Supercenter #5235, 9151 S Quarry Bend Dr, Sandy, UT 84094

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15–$28 per hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums ($0.35–$3.00/hr)

Full-time role in the store pharmacy helping customers with prescriptions and health needs. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO) plus tuition-paid education through Live Better U.

Note: This role is also listed on Indeed with the same details, so it’s one opening with two postings.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Sandy, UT

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on floral job where you help design arrangements, fill balloon orders, and keep the floral department looking great. Good fit if you like creative work, staying organized, and giving friendly service on the sales floor and by phone.

Employer: Tillys

Location: 10465 South State Street, Sandy, UT 84070

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Part-time leadership role where you support store management, coach associates, and keep daily operations running smoothly. Great step up if you already have retail experience and want to build your management and communication skills.

Employer: Dubs Scrubs

Location: Sandy, UT

Type: Part-time (15–24 hrs/week)

Pay: From $16.00 per hour (up to $17 based on experience/availability)

Help medical pros find scrubs that fit and feel good, with no late evenings and Sundays off. Offers sales bonus opportunities, employee discount, flexible schedule, and paid time off—nice option if you want steady hours and a small, supportive team.

Employer: BMO Financial Group

Location: 140 W 9000 S, Sandy, UT

Type: Part-time (20 hrs/week)

Pay: $41,500–$54,500 salaried (pro-rated for part-time)

Application deadline: 11/29/2026

Front-lobby banking role helping customers with everyday accounts, cards, and digital banking. Good match if you like consultative customer service, want solid training, and are interested in growing a career in financial services with benefits and bonus potential.

Employer: Woodbury Corporation (Courtyard by Marriott Sandy)

Location: Sandy, UT

Type: Part-time (Fri & Sat, 11 PM–7 AM)

Benefits (based on hours): Daily Pay, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO from day one, hotel discounts (up to 75% off)

Overnight front-desk role handling guest check-ins/outs, payments, and reports while keeping the lobby safe and welcoming. Ideal if you’re dependable, like working with less direct supervision, and want strong hotel travel perks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists similar roles at the same location.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.