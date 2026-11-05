🏗️ Sandy, Utah engineering roles with multiple openings

Sandy’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid options for both early and mid‑career pros. Here are a few strong roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Cementation Americas

Cementation Americas Location: Sandy, UT (hybrid: 3 days in office, 2 from home )

(hybrid: ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + bonuses)

Work on complex underground mining and heavy industrial projects, doing power distribution design, ETAP studies, and safety‑focused engineering. Great fit if you have 4–8 years’ experience, know NFPA 70/70E and ETAP/AutoCAD, and want bonuses, premium benefits (company-paid), and hybrid work.

Employer: ClearStream Environmental

Location: Sandy, UT 84070 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $40.00 – $45.00 per hour

Join a water/wastewater equipment company designing circular sedimentation equipment in SolidWorks. Ideal if you have CSWP + 5+ years SolidWorks, strong fabrication/detailing skills, and want good PTO, medical, vision, dental, 401(k) with match, and hands‑on design work.

Employer: Orion Placement (confidential engineering firm)

Location: Sandy, UT (on-site, Mon–Fri)

(on-site, Mon–Fri) Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $120,000 per year

Design commercial HVAC and plumbing systems from concept through construction in a collaborative consulting firm. Good match if you have 3+ years commercial HVAC/plumbing design, strong Revit skills, and want relocation help, benefits, PTO, and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Sandy employers are growing and often stay open to strong talent.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.