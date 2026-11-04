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Sandy
🏥 Sandy, UT Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
2 days ago
Healthcare hiring around Sandy, Utah is steady right now, with options both in the hospital and out in the community. Here are several roles you can scan quickly and apply to today.
Registered Nurse – Medical Surgical (Part-Time Nights)
- Employer: Intermountain Health – Alta View Hospital
- Location: Sandy, UT
- Type: Part-time (about 24 hrs/week, 2 night shifts)
- Pay: $35.22 – $53.29/hour (based on experience)
- Why it’s worth a look: Night-shift RN role on a Med-Surg unit, using full nursing skills—assessment, care planning, and coordinating with an interdisciplinary team. Comes with Intermountain’s comprehensive benefits and a strong focus on evidence-based practice and professional growth.
Pharmacy Technician – Hospital
- Employer: Intermountain Health – Alta View Hospital
- Location: Sandy, UT
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $20.73 – $31.58/hour (based on experience)
- Why it’s worth a look: Daytime weekday shifts (around 7:00/7:30 a.m. – 3:30/4:00 p.m.) in a hospital pharmacy setting, supporting medication prep, compounding, and inventory under a pharmacist. Good fit if you’re a licensed/certified tech who likes a fast-paced but structured environment with solid benefits.
Payment Posting & Claims Center Supervisor
- Employer: Pure Infusion
- Location: Sandy, UT (Hybrid) – 3 days in office, 2 days remote
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $52,000 – $65,000/year
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead a small revenue cycle team (payment posting + claims center) at a fast-growing infusion therapy company. Monday–Friday, daytime hours, with 401(k) match, health/vision/dental, 20+ days PTO, and a mix of leadership, data, and process work.
Caregiver – Day Shifts
- Employer: Right at Home of Salt Lake
- Location: Sandy, UT area (in-home care)
- Type: Part-time (with potential full-time hours)
- Pay: $17.00 – $18.25/hour, $27.50 minimum per shift
- Why it’s worth a look: Daytime in-home care for seniors and adults with disabilities—help with daily tasks, companionship, and rides to appointments. Offers bonuses, mileage pay between clients, 401(k) with match, holiday pay, CNA school program, and wellness benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in Sandy tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.