🏥 Sandy, UT Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Healthcare hiring around Sandy, Utah is steady right now, with options both in the hospital and out in the community. Here are several roles you can scan quickly and apply to today.

Employer: Intermountain Health – Alta View Hospital

Intermountain Health – Alta View Hospital Location: Sandy, UT

Type: Part-time (about 24 hrs/week , 2 night shifts)

Part-time (about , 2 night shifts) Pay: $35.22 – $53.29/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Why it’s worth a look: Night-shift RN role on a Med-Surg unit, using full nursing skills—assessment, care planning, and coordinating with an interdisciplinary team. Comes with Intermountain’s comprehensive benefits and a strong focus on evidence-based practice and professional growth.

Employer: Intermountain Health – Alta View Hospital

Intermountain Health – Alta View Hospital Location: Sandy, UT

Type: Full-time ( 40 hrs/week )

Full-time ( ) Pay: $20.73 – $31.58/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Why it’s worth a look: Daytime weekday shifts (around 7:00/7:30 a.m. – 3:30/4:00 p.m.) in a hospital pharmacy setting, supporting medication prep, compounding, and inventory under a pharmacist. Good fit if you’re a licensed/certified tech who likes a fast-paced but structured environment with solid benefits.

Employer: Pure Infusion

Location: Sandy, UT (Hybrid) – 3 days in office, 2 days remote

– 3 days in office, 2 days remote Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $52,000 – $65,000/year

Why it’s worth a look: Lead a small revenue cycle team (payment posting + claims center) at a fast-growing infusion therapy company. Monday–Friday, daytime hours, with 401(k) match, health/vision/dental, 20+ days PTO, and a mix of leadership, data, and process work.

Employer: Right at Home of Salt Lake

Location: Sandy, UT area (in-home care)

(in-home care) Type: Part-time (with potential full-time hours)

Part-time (with potential full-time hours) Pay: $17.00 – $18.25/hour , $27.50 minimum per shift

, Why it’s worth a look: Daytime in-home care for seniors and adults with disabilities—help with daily tasks, companionship, and rides to appointments. Offers bonuses, mileage pay between clients, 401(k) with match, holiday pay, CNA school program, and wellness benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in Sandy tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.