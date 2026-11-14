Sandy Springs is busy right now with solid finance and accounting openings, many offering hybrid schedules and room to grow. If you’re numbers‑savvy, there are a few strong options worth a quick look.

Employer: Jobot (for an established CPA firm)

Jobot (for an established CPA firm) Location: Sandy Springs, GA (hybrid: 4 days in office / 1 day remote )

(hybrid: ) Salary: $90,000 – $100,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Work with a diverse client portfolio handling tax, bookkeeping, payroll, and audits using tools like QuickBooks and UltraTax. Ideal if you have 5+ years in full-cycle accounting/tax, want growth opportunities, and like a mix of client interaction and technical work, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and holidays.

Employer: Skyline Seven Real Estate

Location: Sandy Springs, GA (800 Mount Vernon Hwy NE, Suite 425) – Hybrid

– Salary: $50,000 – $65,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Entry‑level friendly role supporting the financial management of commercial real estate properties—from monthly financials and bank recs to CAM and tax reconciliations. Good fit if you’re a recent accounting grad or early-career accountant looking for hands-on experience, 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, PTO, and a clear path into real estate accounting.

Employer: Roofing Corp of America

Location: Atlanta – Sandy Springs (onsite)

Salary: $125,000 – $135,000 per year

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Lead the enterprise-wide centralized payroll function using Oracle HCM Payroll and Oracle Time & Labor, coordinating weekly payroll across multiple business units. Best for someone with 5+ years of payroll processing, strong multi-state/FLSA knowledge, and Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM experience who wants a high-impact, leadership-level payroll role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers are moving fast and often consider strong nearby talent.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.