Sandy Springs has a nice mix of school and property roles right now, with options if you like people, sales, and community work. Here are a couple worth a look this week.

Employer: The Epstein School

The Epstein School Location: Sandy Springs, GA (in person)

Sandy Springs, GA (in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000 – $80,000 per year

Help grow the school’s fundraising efforts through campaigns, donor outreach, and events. Good fit if you’re organized, like building relationships, and have some background or interest in development, fundraising, or nonprofit work. Strong benefits, including 403(b) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and more.

Employer: ZRS Management

Location: Sandy Springs, GA

Sandy Springs, GA Type: Full-time

Front-line role leasing apartments, giving tours, and keeping occupancy high while delivering strong customer service. Great if you have 1+ year of sales or leasing experience, are comfortable with Microsoft Office, property management software, and weekend work, and want career-track growth with benefits, housing discounts, and 401(k) match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles tend to pop up often in Sandy Springs.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.