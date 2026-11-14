Sandy Springs healthcare is busy and hiring, from clinics to in‑home care. If you’re looking for steady work helping patients, there are several options here with clear pay and real impact.

Employer: Piedmont Cancer Institute

Piedmont Cancer Institute Location: Sandy Springs, GA (clinic, outpatient, in person)

(clinic, outpatient, in person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: From $25.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, employee discounts, EAP, referral program

Work in a cancer clinic mixing IV meds, handling chemo and immunotherapy orders, and managing inventory in a clean, high‑standard environment. You’ll need a GA pharmacy tech license and PTCB certification, and you’ll be part of a long‑standing oncology team serving Metro Atlanta.

Employer: Georgia Behavior Associates

Georgia Behavior Associates Location: Atlanta, GA 30331 (in‑home) – listed under Sandy Springs area

– listed under Sandy Springs area Type: Part-time, in person

Part-time, in person Pay: $20–$24/hour (negotiable)

Provide one‑on‑one ABA therapy in clients’ homes, especially with kids or adults who may show aggressive behaviors. Great fit if you already have an active RBT certification, know de‑escalation strategies, and want flexible part‑time hours with an immediate start.

Employer: Harborview Health Systems

Location: Sandy Springs, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Top pay (exact rate not listed)

Top pay (exact rate not listed) Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life, disability, PTO, DailyPay, CE credits, career growth

Lead a nursing unit in a faith‑based long‑term care setting, supervising nurses and CNAs, handling assessments, and watching resident conditions closely. You’ll need an active RN or LPN license, and this role is good if you want leadership responsibility plus strong benefits.

Location: Sandy Springs, GA

Type: In person (likely home care or facility; employer not listed)

In person (likely home care or facility; employer not listed) Pay: $14.00–$18.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, PTO, flexible schedule, referral program

Help seniors and people with disabilities with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, meals, mobility, and companionship. This is a hands‑on caregiving role that’s ideal if you have experience with dementia, memory care, or group homes and want steady hours with training and support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings with the same employer. Don’t wait too long; healthcare roles in Sandy Springs tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.