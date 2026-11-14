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🍽️ Multiple Sandy Springs Hospitality Jobs With Flexible Hours
Sandy Springs is busy and hiring, especially in food and hospitality. If you like people, fast shifts, and flexible hours, there are several solid options open right now.
Shift Leader – Dunkin'
- Employer: Dunkin' (IDH Alliance franchise)
- Location: Sandy Springs, GA
- Type: Not listed (lead role, hourly)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead AM/PM shifts, coach crew members, handle cash, and keep things running smoothly. Good fit if you have some restaurant or retail leadership experience and like being the go‑to person on shift.
Evening Crew Member – Dunkin'
- Employer: Dunkin' (IDH Alliance franchise)
- Location: Sandy Springs, GA
- Type: Not listed (hourly crew)
- Salary: Not listed
PM shifts (12pm–5pm or 2pm–9:30pm) making drinks, taking orders, and keeping the shop clean and stocked. Great for students or anyone needing afternoon/evening hours and steady, fast‑paced work.
Sandwich Maker – Dunkin'
- Employer: Dunkin' (IDH Alliance franchise)
- Location: Sandy Springs, GA
- Type: Not listed (hourly crew)
- Salary: Competitive pay (based on experience & availability)
Morning role focused on making breakfast sandwiches, helping guests, and keeping the kitchen and dining areas clean. Perks include weekly pay, paid training, flexible hours, employee discounts, free shift meal, and free donuts/coffee, plus some education discounts through partner schools.
Morning Crew Member – Dunkin'
- Employer: Dunkin' (IDH Alliance franchise)
- Location: Sandy Springs, GA
- Type: Not listed (hourly crew)
- Salary: Not listed
Early‑day position making coffee and food, taking drive‑thru and counter orders, and keeping the store clean and organized. Good for early birds 16+ who want to be done by midday.
Hotel Front Desk Clerk (WaterWalk Atlanta Perimeter) – OPERA Cloud Required
- Employer: WaterWalk Extended Stay Charlotte-Arrowood
- Location: Sandy Springs, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $17.00 – $18.00 per hour
Front desk role at an extended‑stay hotel, handling check‑ins/outs, reservations, guest questions, and some night audit support. You’ll need experience with OPERA Cloud or similar PMS, and you get health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discounts, and a flexible schedule.
Front of House Team Member – The Springs Cinema & Taphouse
- Employer: The Springs Cinema & Taphouse
- Location: Sandy Springs, GA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $10.00 – $11.00 per hour
Work at a renovated local theater with recliners, a bar, and a full kitchen. You’ll greet guests, take tickets, sell concessions and tickets, and help keep auditoriums clean—plus enjoy free movies, flexible hours, and a fun, fast‑moving environment.
If something here fits your schedule and skills, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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