Sandy Springs is busy and hiring, especially in food and hospitality. If you like people, fast shifts, and flexible hours, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: Dunkin' (IDH Alliance franchise)

Dunkin' (IDH Alliance franchise) Location: Sandy Springs, GA

Type: Not listed (lead role, hourly)

Not listed (lead role, hourly) Salary: Not listed

Lead AM/PM shifts, coach crew members, handle cash, and keep things running smoothly. Good fit if you have some restaurant or retail leadership experience and like being the go‑to person on shift.

Employer: Dunkin' (IDH Alliance franchise)

Dunkin' (IDH Alliance franchise) Location: Sandy Springs, GA

Type: Not listed (hourly crew)

Not listed (hourly crew) Salary: Not listed

PM shifts (12pm–5pm or 2pm–9:30pm) making drinks, taking orders, and keeping the shop clean and stocked. Great for students or anyone needing afternoon/evening hours and steady, fast‑paced work.

Employer: Dunkin' (IDH Alliance franchise)

Dunkin' (IDH Alliance franchise) Location: Sandy Springs, GA

Type: Not listed (hourly crew)

Not listed (hourly crew) Salary: Competitive pay (based on experience & availability)

Morning role focused on making breakfast sandwiches, helping guests, and keeping the kitchen and dining areas clean. Perks include weekly pay, paid training, flexible hours, employee discounts, free shift meal, and free donuts/coffee, plus some education discounts through partner schools.

Employer: Dunkin' (IDH Alliance franchise)

Dunkin' (IDH Alliance franchise) Location: Sandy Springs, GA

Type: Not listed (hourly crew)

Not listed (hourly crew) Salary: Not listed

Early‑day position making coffee and food, taking drive‑thru and counter orders, and keeping the store clean and organized. Good for early birds 16+ who want to be done by midday.

Employer: WaterWalk Extended Stay Charlotte-Arrowood

Location: Sandy Springs, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.00 – $18.00 per hour

Front desk role at an extended‑stay hotel, handling check‑ins/outs, reservations, guest questions, and some night audit support. You’ll need experience with OPERA Cloud or similar PMS, and you get health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discounts, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: The Springs Cinema & Taphouse

Location: Sandy Springs, GA

Type: Part-time

Salary: $10.00 – $11.00 per hour

Work at a renovated local theater with recliners, a bar, and a full kitchen. You’ll greet guests, take tickets, sell concessions and tickets, and help keep auditoriums clean—plus enjoy free movies, flexible hours, and a fun, fast‑moving environment.

If something here fits your schedule and skills, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.